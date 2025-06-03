Previous
Again in Seattle, Lucky Me! by byrdlip
Photo 1023

Again in Seattle, Lucky Me!

Happy rush/work traffic day.

The Evergreen Point Floating Bridge, also known as the 520 Bridge and officially the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge, is a floating bridge that carries Washington State Route 520 across Lake Washington from Seattle to its eastern suburbs.

Construction of 77 concrete pontoons in 2011 and 2012 by Kiewit-General-Manson at two purpose-built facilities in Aberdeen and Tacoma. The pontoons were floated to the bridge on Lake Washington via the Lake Washington Ship Canal. Pontoon assembly and fastening, to form the floating bridge's deck, began in 2014 and concluded in July 2015.

And it cost $3.20 USD to cross.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Seattle has a lot of cool things there. My son and his wife went to college there. SPU.
June 4th, 2025  
