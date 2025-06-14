Previous
Yellow Pear Tomatos by byrdlip
Photo 1026

Yellow Pear Tomatos

Went to the local green houses on 7 May, purchased the starters then. The couple of weeks where we suffered above 70F must have told this plant to get working.

Wonder what the potatos are doing?
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact