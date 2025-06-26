Sign up
Photo 1033
Sense of Humor - I
noun:
a person's ability to perceive humor or appreciate a joke.
"she has a great sense of humor"
-- We play with trains, but also collect that which we think is Unique. Like beer can collectors, Olde Frothingslosh is a collertors dream.
"Unbeknownst to many of us, there is a dedicated segment of society that holds beer cans close to its heart. For members of the Beer Can Collectors of America, their passion doesn’t end once they’ve drained the last drop from a can." --
https://beerinfo.com/the-story-of-miss-olde-frothingslosh-marsha-phillips/
26th June 2025
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
26th June 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
railroad
,
train
,
humor
,
railway
,
rail
,
bnmr
