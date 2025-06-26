Previous
Sense of Humor - I by byrdlip
Sense of Humor - I

noun:

a person's ability to perceive humor or appreciate a joke.

"she has a great sense of humor"

-- We play with trains, but also collect that which we think is Unique. Like beer can collectors, Olde Frothingslosh is a collertors dream.

"Unbeknownst to many of us, there is a dedicated segment of society that holds beer cans close to its heart. For members of the Beer Can Collectors of America, their passion doesn’t end once they’ve drained the last drop from a can." -- https://beerinfo.com/the-story-of-miss-olde-frothingslosh-marsha-phillips/
