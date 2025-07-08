In The News

As of 1:00 PM PT on July 8, 2025 – an earthquake swarm, consisting of hundreds of very small earthquakes have occurred since approximately 1:30 AM PDT this morning. An earthquake swarm is a cluster of earthquakes occurring in the same area in rapid succession. Currently, there is no indication that the level of earthquake activity is cause for concern, and the alert level and color code for Mount Rainier remain at GREEN / NORMAL.
Right now, this swarm is still within what we consider normal background levels of activity at Mount Rainier. Past swarms have been attributed to circulation of fluids interacting with preexisting faults.
Beautiful photo though!