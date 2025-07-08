Previous
In The News by byrdlip
Photo 1038

In The News

https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/cvo/news --

As of 1:00 PM PT on July 8, 2025 – an earthquake swarm, consisting of hundreds of very small earthquakes have occurred since approximately 1:30 AM PDT this morning. An earthquake swarm is a cluster of earthquakes occurring in the same area in rapid succession. Currently, there is no indication that the level of earthquake activity is cause for concern, and the alert level and color code for Mount Rainier remain at GREEN / NORMAL.

Right now, this swarm is still within what we consider normal background levels of activity at Mount Rainier. Past swarms have been attributed to circulation of fluids interacting with preexisting faults.

-- usgs press release
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
😮
Beautiful photo though!
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact