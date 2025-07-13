Previous
B-17 N3701G Flyover by byrdlip
Photo 1040

B-17 N3701G Flyover

The Bremerton Air Show is proud to partner with the Port of Bremerton at the Bremerton National Airport to host a world-class event for the local community. - https://bremertonairshow.com

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was a four-engine heavy bomber aircraft developed in the 1930s for the then-United States Army Air Corps (USAAC). - https://www.warbirdregistry.org/b17registry/b17registry.html

https://www.flightradar24.com/2025-07-13/19:04/20x/N3701G/3b3d14aa

13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
Christine Sztukowski ace
They have awesome airshows, I live in Kitsap County for 14 years
July 13th, 2025  
J A Byrdlip ace
@365projectorgchristine I wish I had known about it earlier, I would have gone, but also, I've gotten to the point that 90F is a "little" too warm for me, anymore. (one of the reasons for leaving Aridzona :-))
July 13th, 2025  
