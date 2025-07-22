Previous
LIVESTREAM: Drone Flight Over Iceland by byrdlip
LIVESTREAM: Drone Flight Over Iceland

Some days there are too many geology channels live on YouTube.

Here, a geologist flys a drone in Iceland in real time.
22nd July 2025

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
