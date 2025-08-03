Previous
Sunset by byrdlip
Photo 1051

Sunset

Haven't gotten a sunset in a while.

The drone also helps in blowing all the needles off the driveway, if you can keep it low, slow and straight on a down hill slope.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
