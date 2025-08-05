Previous
Future HomeGrown TearJerker by byrdlip
Photo 1052

Future HomeGrown TearJerker

Memories of High Senior "play" :
https://youtu.be/y9w3OOkZT8g?si=hREFJErWosMiUgFA

5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely edited
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact