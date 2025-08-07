Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
Port Orchard's Wall-e and friends - on Facebook
Wall-e visited the Mall today, but didn't come in to run trains.
"Robot display steals the show at Kitsap Fair"
https://www.kitsapdailynews.com/news/robot-display-steals-the-show-at-kitsap-fair/
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Views
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
7th August 2025 2:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mall
,
port
,
robot
,
wall-e
,
orchard
,
silverdale
,
kitsap
,
port orchard
