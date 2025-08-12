Sign up
Photo 1054
Banquet Cafe, Tekoa, Wa
In a scrapebook with other items dated 1940. So not sure of the date of this menu.
Oops, more info, not the menu @
https://cdm17176.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/whitman/id/329
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
0
0
PictureADay
NIKON D5100
13th August 2025 6:52pm
cafe
,
menu
,
wa
,
banquet
,
tekoa
