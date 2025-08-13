Previous
Happy Friday the 13th, on wednesday

County decided this was a good week to clean a culvert that was just replaced last year. Excavator scooping muck from the upstream side of the culvert. The forecast is for "above average" rain overnight, for August, that might mean that we will get a heavy mist. If it was January, February, then I would cheer on a good 2.5 inch rain fall (in one day record at home), what SeaTac gets between runway two and three is imaginary.

The joys driving the rural back roads to get blood testing done at the local hospital.
