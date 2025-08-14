Previous
Less than other stations by byrdlip
Tuesday’s [01 July 2025] increase will push the state’s per-gallon tax rate on gas and other vehicle fuels from 49.4 cents to 55.4 cents. Starting July 1, 2026, it will rise each year by 2% — about a penny annually — to account for inflation. [Federal is 18.4 cents - total 73.8 cents]

The average price of a gallon of regular gas was $4.45 on Friday [06/30/2025] compared to $4.33 in 2024, according to AAA. Nationally, the average price was $3.20 on Friday.
Washington will have the nation’s third-highest state gas tax behind California and Pennsylvania.
And that does account for other taxes that are not collected at the pump.
