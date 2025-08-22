Previous
From the garden by byrdlip
Photo 1061

From the garden

Beans, peas, onions and potates picked just before cooking.

Every wonder what to do with those store bought potates that sprout? Get yourself a pot of good sandy soil and plant them, water then harvest.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
