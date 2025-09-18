Sign up
Photo 1068
State Wide Burn Ban in Effect
Could not get a burn permit for this.
Red Velvet with Cream Cheese/Peanut Butter frosting.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2594
photos
35
followers
29
following
292% complete
View this month »
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
Latest from all albums
1065
213
205
1066
1067
1068
1069
214
1
PictureADay
moto g 5G - 2024
18th September 2025 9:06pm
Public
cake
eat
let
them
