First Partial Day of Autumn by byrdlip
Photo 1069

First Partial Day of Autumn

three quarters of an inch of rain yesterday, more will be coming as we get into Autumn. Record for home is 2.75 inches in 24 hours in January.

LET IT RAIN!!!!!!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

