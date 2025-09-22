Sign up
Photo 1069
First Partial Day of Autumn
three quarters of an inch of rain yesterday, more will be coming as we get into Autumn. Record for home is 2.75 inches in 24 hours in January.
LET IT RAIN!!!!!!
22nd September 2025
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
22nd September 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
autumn
,
season
,
autumn2025
