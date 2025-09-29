Sign up
Previous
Photo 1072
OutOfFocus Abstract Rain RunOff
I guess a quarter inch of rain is within the early models prediction.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
29th September 2025 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
abstract
,
effect
,
shutter
,
harris
