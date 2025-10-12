Thunder, Lightning and Hail, Hail the rains all here

In a period of twenty minutes, 3/4 inch of rain (1.9cm), themperature drop of nearly 10F ( would that be -12.2C), and still dropping.



Rain rate of about 3.50 inches per hour (8.89 cm). Or, for the unusual, 0.000441918 furlongs per hour (okay a speed of light conversion flash)



Good thing I got the woodstove going again.