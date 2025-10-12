Sign up
Previous
Photo 1074
Thunder, Lightning and Hail, Hail the rains all here
In a period of twenty minutes, 3/4 inch of rain (1.9cm), themperature drop of nearly 10F ( would that be -12.2C), and still dropping.
Rain rate of about 3.50 inches per hour (8.89 cm). Or, for the unusual, 0.000441918 furlongs per hour (okay a speed of light conversion flash)
Good thing I got the woodstove going again.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Tags
lightning
,
weather
,
drop
,
thunder
,
hail
,
temprature
