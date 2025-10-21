Previous
Potato Harvest Time by byrdlip
Photo 1077

Potato Harvest Time

This is only the first pot that was harvested, shich had been picked over before this activity. Another complete layer came from the second pot.

https://filareefarm.com/organic-arizona-gold-potato/

From the above website:

Large oval tuber that is yellow fleshed and versatile. Thin skinned with buttery flavor. Moderate keeper. Better than German Butterball in flavor and yield. Mid season 85+ days.

21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact