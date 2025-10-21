Sign up
Photo 1077
Potato Harvest Time
This is only the first pot that was harvested, shich had been picked over before this activity. Another complete layer came from the second pot.
https://filareefarm.com/organic-arizona-gold-potato/
From the above website:
Large oval tuber that is yellow fleshed and versatile. Thin skinned with buttery flavor. Moderate keeper. Better than German Butterball in flavor and yield. Mid season 85+ days.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Tags
gold
,
potato
,
arizona
,
harvest
