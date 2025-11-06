Sign up
Previous
Photo 1083
Preventative Maintenance?
The farther missing tree was dead and needed to be removed before the random number came up and brought it down wherever.
The near tree was in the way of furture expansion of the chicken coop, so while one was being brought down, why not the other.
So I have my work cut up/out for me before progress is made again, in particular, putting the near fence back in place.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
1
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Tags
chainsaw
,
coop
,
chickens
,
blight
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
November 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Very interesting
November 7th, 2025
