Preventative Maintenance?
Photo 1083

Preventative Maintenance?

The farther missing tree was dead and needed to be removed before the random number came up and brought it down wherever.

The near tree was in the way of furture expansion of the chicken coop, so while one was being brought down, why not the other.

So I have my work cut up/out for me before progress is made again, in particular, putting the near fence back in place.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

J A Byrdlip

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
November 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very interesting
November 7th, 2025  
