Photo 1087
My Trip To The Vet
Kuma didn't want to go, but we couldn't remember when she had last been to the vet, she had to go. Normal set of shots and blood tests.
I can now pet her at home when she would noramlly bolt. We will see how mellow she stays.
No blood was drawn by any claws during the whole procedure. I was almost like home as a puppy was whinning in the next room.
As for the wrap, imagine you in your own doctors office, let a frightened cat loose in the "vast" office, then see if you can find it, especially with other animals in the office space.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
2620
photos
37
followers
29
following
298% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
18th November 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
visit
,
vet
,
kuma
