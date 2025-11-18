My Trip To The Vet

Kuma didn't want to go, but we couldn't remember when she had last been to the vet, she had to go. Normal set of shots and blood tests.



I can now pet her at home when she would noramlly bolt. We will see how mellow she stays.



No blood was drawn by any claws during the whole procedure. I was almost like home as a puppy was whinning in the next room.



As for the wrap, imagine you in your own doctors office, let a frightened cat loose in the "vast" office, then see if you can find it, especially with other animals in the office space.