Photo 1088
Autumn Leaves
A pair of squrriels are still going thru the branches to find the remain seed pods, but there a no leaves for them to hide in.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Tags
leaves
,
leaf
,
left
