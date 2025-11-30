Previous
Look Thru Any Window by byrdlip
Photo 1092

Look Thru Any Window

Meteorological winter begins on December 1st, but we dropped below freezing on 30 Nov.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact