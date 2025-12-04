Sign up
Previous
Photo 1092
Christmas Train - I
https://youtu.be/r0kDHuExnys?si=i6RnG1tw6PSgkYHr
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
1
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
4th December 2025 12:50pm
Tags
road
,
christmas
,
railroad
,
train
,
railway
,
way
,
rail
,
scale
,
excursion
,
bnmr
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yeah!!!!
December 5th, 2025
