Wet Winter Water in Washington

In the past two days, about 3 inches of rain, with a single day of 1.82 inches (single day record with a working station is 2.5 in [2004-2015]).



With half the month to go, we should be able to make the 2 inches need to get to our 9.88 avg for December, ending about 45 in. for the year. Never know, might even get snow by the end of the year.