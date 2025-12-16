Sign up
Previous
Photo 1093
Wet Winter Water in Washington
In the past two days, about 3 inches of rain, with a single day of 1.82 inches (single day record with a working station is 2.5 in [2004-2015]).
With half the month to go, we should be able to make the 2 inches need to get to our 9.88 avg for December, ending about 45 in. for the year. Never know, might even get snow by the end of the year.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
water
,
rain
,
gray
