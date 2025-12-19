Sign up
Previous
Photo 1094
Hail, but not a storm
The time it took to get from one side of the house was how long the hail came down. Looked like a snow storm. Maybe for Christmas.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Views
2
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
19th December 2025 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
rain
,
hail
,
sleet
