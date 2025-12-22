Sign up
Previous
Photo 1095
Feeding Time
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
1
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
2634
photos
37
followers
30
following
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
215
216
217
216
1092
1093
1094
1095
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
22nd December 2025 12:18pm
Tags
bird
,
feed
,
suet
Marj
ace
Amazing to see this bird's agility. Nice bokeh
December 24th, 2025
