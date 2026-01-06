Object of the Exercise?

I was suppose to be going thru a random box of STUFF and pitching unless materials. Well, I found Costco Photo envelopes (yes, when Costco had a photo dept) with slides/negatives to CD/DVD.



I didn't often get to Pike Place Market, but the other photos on the disk were of USS Halsey trip from Indian Island Naval Reserve to Seattle in 2012 for SeaFair (knowing people that know people), those were the days. -



SEATTLE - The 63rd annual Seattle Seafair Fleet Week kicked off as amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) arrived in the Port of Seattle, July 31.