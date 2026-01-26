Sign up
Photo 1104
Gathering of the Clan
Staying warm on a cold Washington night. And my wife wonders why I call my evening chicken check the counting of beaks and butts.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
J A Byrdlip
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
chicken
,
gathering
,
hens
