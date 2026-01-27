Sign up
Photo 1105
Not Frozen this morning
Must be having a heat wave..
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
water
,
frozen
,
freeze
,
bucket
,
flow
,
yuck
Christine Sztukowski
ace
LOL wonderful capture
January 28th, 2026
