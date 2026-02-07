Previous
07 Feb 2026 by byrdlip
Photo 1112

07 Feb 2026

Week 2 ~ Selective Coloring

Where the moss grows in the woods.

"It rains so hard up here,
The moss grows on the north side of trees"
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

J A Byrdlip

""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
