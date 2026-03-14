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HAPPY PI DAY (3.14) by byrdlip
Photo 1136

HAPPY PI DAY (3.14)

When the snow stops falling and the "normal" ground temperatures take over, you get some interesting patterns on the walkway
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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