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You Know it is Spring ... by byrdlip
Photo 1137

You Know it is Spring ...

... When your car starts to turn Pollen Green.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Make for an abstract
March 28th, 2026  
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