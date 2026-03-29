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You Know it is Spring ... by byrdlip
Photo 1138

You Know it is Spring ...

... when the dogwood starts to bud.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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