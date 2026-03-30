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Previous
Photo 1139
You Know it is Spring ...
... when the maple tree seeds start to push up thru the leaves that you left on the ground, from fall, to protect the ground from freezing.
Candidate for repotting and planting when it has some growth.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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J A Byrdlip
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@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely dof
March 30th, 2026
Mallory
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Love the vibrant green
March 30th, 2026
Walks @ 7
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Wonderful!
March 30th, 2026
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