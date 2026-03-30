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You Know it is Spring ... by byrdlip
Photo 1139

You Know it is Spring ...

... when the maple tree seeds start to push up thru the leaves that you left on the ground, from fall, to protect the ground from freezing.

Candidate for repotting and planting when it has some growth.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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