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You Know it is Spring ... by byrdlip
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You Know it is Spring ...

... when you set you sights on having next winter's firewood cut, split and stacked by the end of May.

Good Luck
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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