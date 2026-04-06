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A Leftover by byrdlip
Photo 1143

A Leftover

A potato that we didn't dig deep enought to harvest, so it decide to start to grow for us.

Found three others while weeding. you can see one of them in the background.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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