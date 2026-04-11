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Waiting for my first cup by byrdlip
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Waiting for my first cup

11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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Lesley ace
Haha nice one!
April 12th, 2026  
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