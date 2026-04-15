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Hail, Hail, the Taxman Cometh by byrdlip
Photo 1146

Hail, Hail, the Taxman Cometh

It hails on the next to the last year we don't have file a Washington State Income Tax form. Reads like the Fed Tax Law (well referenced) with an one million dollar deduction (sec 314, see how long that lasts)
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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