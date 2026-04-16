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16 April 2026 by byrdlip
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16 April 2026

16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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Maggiemae ace
That new little rhododendron - brilliant colour!
April 17th, 2026  
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