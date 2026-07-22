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21 July 2026 - HO! HO! BOO! by byrdlip
Photo 1175

21 July 2026 - HO! HO! BOO!

Fells like that one day in August when I lived in Tucson and one of the TV stations queued the wrong Advert.

Ever see a Christmas advert in the middle of August? Maybe someone wanted you to feel cooler than it was.

Oh, this was in the local Costco.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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