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Previous
Photo 1177
I Don't get out much lately
remembering Annie Green Springs, wheren't those the days?
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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