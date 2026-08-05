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"...and make it snappy" by byrdlip
Photo 1178

"...and make it snappy"

Granny's alligator joke from Witches Abroad
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” "There...
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