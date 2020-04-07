Sign up
Another Sunset
As it moves north for the summer
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
Tags
sunset
