Previous
Next
As we head south for the winter - I by byrdlip
148 / 365

As we head south for the winter - I

following the solstice, the progression is to the south. This is about two weeks time movement. I will continue on a two week schedule, weather permitting.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise