Previous
Next
As we head south for the winter - III by byrdlip
151 / 365

As we head south for the winter - III

My source tell me, with a little math thrown in, that there should be an eleven (11) degree viewing angle from the Summer Solstice to this evenings sunset. Going to have to look for detailed analemma to see if my gap match theirs.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analemma#/media/File:Analemma_Earth.png
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise