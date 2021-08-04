Sign up
As we head south for the winter - III
My source tell me, with a little math thrown in, that there should be an eleven (11) degree viewing angle from the Summer Solstice to this evenings sunset. Going to have to look for detailed analemma to see if my gap match theirs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analemma#/media/File:Analemma_Earth.png
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Album
Clouds
Camera
FC300SE
Taken
20th June 2021 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
progression
,
analemma
,
jab_sunsets
