194 / 365
Nothing to write home about
No aurora, no ISS, no departures from SeaTac. Just some high clouds, trees that have grown into view, ambient light, cable release and a tripod.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Album
Clouds
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
13th October 2024 10:30pm
Tags
night
sky
clouds
stars
