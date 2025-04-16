Previous
Pay, Mow and Calculate by byrdlip
Pay, Mow and Calculate

15 Apr - Pay your taxes (I'm retired, I need to stop making so much money)

First mowing of the year, while the temp is in the 70's.

Calculate the moss to lawn ratio, if you dare.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
54% complete

