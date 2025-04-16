Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
199 / 365
Pay, Mow and Calculate
15 Apr - Pay your taxes (I'm retired, I need to stop making so much money)
First mowing of the year, while the temp is in the 70's.
Calculate the moss to lawn ratio, if you dare.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2492
photos
35
followers
37
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Latest from all albums
994
995
996
997
197
998
198
199
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Clouds
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
15th April 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close