201 / 365
Keep looking up
Gray skies are just clouds passing over.
Duke Ellington (1899 - 1974)
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
clouds
,
eotb-165
