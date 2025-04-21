Previous
Keep looking up by byrdlip
Keep looking up

Gray skies are just clouds passing over.

Duke Ellington (1899 - 1974)
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
