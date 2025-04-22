Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Spring Rhododendron Blooms
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2502
photos
35
followers
37
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Latest from all albums
1001
1002
200
1003
201
1004
1005
202
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Clouds
Camera
moto g 5G - 2024
Taken
21st April 2025 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
rhododendron
,
blooom
