Spring Cleaning? by byrdlip
203 / 365

Spring Cleaning?

Note: there is a wheel loader behind that pile and it is NOT all mine.

Option A) Workers took a long lunch.

Option B) Workers had a difficult time keeping the shipping containers swapped out.

Option C) Everyone participated in the annual spring cleaning and Friday was the day to go to the transfer station.

Option D) All of the above.

Option E) None of the above.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Christine Sztukowski ace
None of the above
April 28th, 2025  
