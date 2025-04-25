Sign up
203 / 365
203 / 365
Spring Cleaning?
Note: there is a wheel loader behind that pile and it is NOT all mine.
Option A) Workers took a long lunch.
Option B) Workers had a difficult time keeping the shipping containers swapped out.
Option C) Everyone participated in the annual spring cleaning and Friday was the day to go to the transfer station.
Option D) All of the above.
Option E) None of the above.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Tags
spring
,
abstract
,
cleaning
,
station
,
transfer
,
abstract-87
Christine Sztukowski
ace
None of the above
April 28th, 2025
